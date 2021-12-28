Kampala women protest over absentee hubbies, concubines

By Alex Balimwikungu

A group of aggrieved women in Kampala took to the streets to protest among other ills, absentee husbands and women who encroach on their marriages (side chics)

The early morning traffic was interrupted on Monday as police moved to confront a group of over 20 women protesting against being neglected by their husbands.

The women who identified themselves as wives said that they were tired of concubines or mistresses interfering with the running of their marital homes.

“Wives also deserve trips to Dubai,” a placard from one of the women from what they called the Association of Housewives read.

The women who staged their protests at high traffic area roundabouts of Garden City, Mulago and Usafi round-abouts brought morning traffic to a standstill as they complained that prices have gone up but husbands are not increasing “Kameeza Money” (a stipend left home by husbands on a daily, weekly or monthly basis to help run the affairs of the home by the stay-home wives)

The women were whisked to Central Police Station in Kampala where among their grievances told Police that “husbands are no longer eating at home.”

“They just be in bars, watch soccer, eat and come home belching yet we have prepared nice food for them,” one of the women said.

Police advised the women to get off the streets and make a formal gathering where they can address their issues. It is then that the women said they will hold a women’s conference this Wednesday April 13th at the NCC in Naguru.

Meanwhile, former Presidential aspirant Kizza Besigye came out and revealed that he feels the women’s pain.

In a tweet, Besigye said women are in pain and society deserves to pay attention. He, however, defended men, saying that the reason why Kameeza money is low is because of the bad economy and that women should instead lead the fight against socio-economic injustice.

“Women are in pain; let’s pay attention! The biggest source of problems is, likely, the economy- men are in hiding and don’t have “Kameeza money”. Women should, instead, lead the fight for socioeconomic Justice; I am already dressed- to go!” he tweeted.