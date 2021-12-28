Skip to content Skip to footer

Kampala women protest over absentee hubbies, concubines

HomeAll PostsLifestyleKampala women protest over absentee hubbies...
5 hours ago
Share
91Views 0Comments

By Alex Balimwikungu

A group of aggrieved women in Kampala took to the streets to protest among other ills, absentee husbands and women who encroach on their marriages (side chics)

The early morning traffic was interrupted on Monday as police moved to confront a group of over 20 women protesting against being neglected by their husbands.

The women who identified themselves as wives said that they were tired of concubines or mistresses interfering with the running of their marital homes.

“Wives also deserve trips to Dubai,” a placard from one of the women from what they called the Association of Housewives read.

The Wives of Kampala have revealed that they also deserve trips to Dubai (Photos: Violet Nabatanzi)

The women who staged their protests at high traffic area roundabouts of Garden City, Mulago and Usafi round-abouts brought morning traffic to a standstill as they complained that prices have gone up but husbands are not increasing “Kameeza Money” (a stipend left home by husbands on a daily, weekly or monthly basis to help run the affairs of the home by the stay-home wives)

The women were whisked to Central Police Station in Kampala where among their grievances told Police that “husbands are no longer eating at home.”

“They just be in bars, watch soccer, eat and come home belching yet we have prepared nice food for them,” one of the women said.

Police advised the women to get off the streets and make a formal gathering where they can address their issues. It is then that the women said they will hold a women’s conference this Wednesday April 13th at the NCC in Naguru.

Meanwhile, former Presidential aspirant Kizza Besigye came out and revealed that he feels the women’s pain.

In a tweet, Besigye said women are in pain and society deserves to pay attention. He, however, defended men, saying that the reason why Kameeza money is low is because of the bad economy and that women should instead lead the fight against socio-economic injustice.

“Women are in pain; let’s pay attention! The biggest source of problems is, likely, the economy- men are in hiding and don’t have “Kameeza money”. Women should, instead, lead the fight for socioeconomic Justice; I am already dressed- to go!” he tweeted.

 

 

Tags:

You May Also Like

Celebrity News Lifestyle
Year ender: When Sematimba treaded where the average man with loose morals treads
December 28, 2021
Latest News Lifestyle Opinions Top News
How to have a magical Christmas when flat broke
December 24, 2021
Lifestyle Top News
Mastercard innovations amaze Ugandan youth at Dubai Expo 2020
March 30, 2022
Lifestyle Top News
New Year’s Eve:  How to navigate the muted celebrations  
December 29, 2021
Show CommentsClose Comments

Leave a comment

Our biggest stories delivered
to your inbox

Kampala Sun © 2022. All Rights Reserved.