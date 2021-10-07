Skip to content Skip to footer

Kansiime shows off son’s face for first time

5 hours ago
By Musa Ssemwanga

Actress Anne Kansiime leaned into those intimate parenting moments on Tuesday when she shared a sweet photo of herself cradling her son Selassie Ataho on Instagram.

It was a year since she gave birth to her son with her singing boyfriend Abraham Tukahirwa, a.k.a Skylanta. She posted a picture of her son who was flanked with his grandfather.

“God just has a way of making it all perfect🙏 she captioned the picture.

Among the millions of her followers on Instagram include celebrities Sheebah, Lilian Mbabazi,Chosen blood, Hellen Lukoma, Bennie Gunter who all showered praises and Emojis to her  in the comment section.

Kansiime separated with her husband, Gerald Ojok in 2017, after five years of marriage.

In 2018 rumors started making rounds that she had found new love.

She confirmed the rumours when she started posting her new found love.  On April 15, Kansiime broke the news of her pregnancy on her Facebook.

