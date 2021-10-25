Kanye West deletes all photos on Instagram

83Views 0Comments
Kanye West has started afresh on Instagram after deleting all the photos and videos he had shared online This move comes a day after he said he wants his wife back and promised he will get his kids and Kim Kardashian. It is unclear if the 44-year-old will come back to his 9.5 million followers on Instagram.
The Flashing Lights hitmaker has no posts on his Instagram despite having 9.5 million followers who have been left in limbo wondering if he will be making a comeback online. This is not the first time Kanye is pulling such a stunt on his social media pages. Recently, he unfollowed everyone and only followed his ex-wife Kim Kardashian.
He is currently following more than 7000 people and his goal is to get his socialite wife and four kids back.
The 44-year-old said he wanted his wife back and said he wishes the two of them were still staying together for the sake of their children.
This came a few days after Kim was spotted with comedian Pete Davidson spending time and enjoying a public display of affection, and days later confirmed they were dating.
On November 26, he shared an old photo originally posted by Kardashian to her Instagram Stories back in 2019. The photo featured West and Kardashian kissing in matching sweatsuits. Over the photo, West added a TMZ headline, reading, “Kanye West Says God Will Bring Kim and Him Back Together, Inspire Millions.” West tagged the publication as well as his ex-wife.