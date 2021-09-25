Kanye West flaunts muscles while dining with Kim Kardashian lookalike

Kanye was again seen with Instagram model Chaney Jones in Malibu for a party at Nobu on Monday.

The rapper, 44, was hosting a listening party for Donda 2, his upcoming eleventh studio album, with Khloe Kardashian’s ex French Montana and Kylie Jenner’s boyfriend Travis Scott, who welcomed his second child with Kim Kardashian’s sister last week, also in attendance. Later, the group headed to Nice Guy, where Kendall Jenner was also partying.

The outing with his ex wife’s family members came as Kanye removed all his posts about Kim and their children from his Instagram account after days of feuding with his ex.

Chaney, who bears a strong resemblance to West’s estranged wife, 41, donned a form-fitting black full bodysuit that accentuated her curvy figure for Kanye’s Donda 2 listening party.

The model, who was also spotted with Kanye at the Malibu venue Soho House last week, donned gloves and pointed black heeled boots and had her dark wavy locks parted with blue designer glasses.