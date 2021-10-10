Kanye West insists Kim Kardhashian is still his wife

By Ahmad Muto

American rapper, Kanye West has made a U-turn on his wife, reality TV star, Kim Kardashian claiming their children want to see their parents together. He added though that however much that is what he also wants, it is not what the media is promoting. He made the claims while appearing on the Drink Champs podcast on November 4, 2021 where he spoke about their marital woes for the first time.

Legally named Ye, he also insisted that Kim is still his wife. This comes weeks after speculations emerged that they were planning to get back together. According to him he has not seen the divorce papers yet.

However, while hosting Saturday Night Live on October 9, 2021, Kim said it was Kanye’s personality that forced her to file for divorce, adding that she ‘divorced him.’ She called off their marriage of seven years back in February. Kim and Kanye have four children together: North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm. Kim is reportedly dating SNL star Pete Davidson. Drink Champs podcast is one of hip hop’s most respected podcasts where stars get to discuss issues about their lives and careers while SNL is a live TV sketch comedy show hosted by celebrity guests.

Kim and Kanye visited Uganda in 2018 and camped at Chobe Safari Lodge where the rapper set up a temporary studio to work on his album Yandhi. They also visited President Museveni at State House, Entebbe where they gifted him a pair of Kanye’s signature footwear, Yeezys.