Karole Kasita gifts fans with new song on her 33rd birthday

2 hours ago
By Hussein Kiganda

Dancehall diva Karole Kasita has released a song dubbed Nywamu as a birthday present to her fans.

On April 25, the Yaka hitmaker turned 33 years and released the song as a thank you to her fans for supporting her.

Produced by Nessim, and mastered by Herbert Skills, Nywamu is an Afro-dancehall groove that encourages partygoers to have a drink and celebrate the life they have and whatever it is they have achieved, no matter how little.

https://youtu.be/iYxNPKVquJ4

The video was shot by Sasha Vybz and its concept resembles that of late American singer Micheal Jackson’s Thriller. However, at some point, it crosses from a thriller to a regular partying concept, with powerful dance moves.

“On birthdays, people give us gifts, but have we ever thought of giving them back? I was my sincere gift to them (fans) because I want them to have fun in life,” Karole told The Kampala Sun.

She also explained why Micheal Jackson’s Thriller concept was used for the video.

“It was Sasha Vybz’s idea. He wanted us to show that we have been in a lockdown for almost two years and that we are now free. That’s why we started with a thriller, to show how bad life has been during the lockdown and how refreshed and relieved we are after the lockdown,” Karole explained.

The self-proclaimed Official Kikiri commander is well known for her songs like Baby Papa, Mwoto, Yaka, Balance, Obuwoomi, More Fire and Binyuma.

