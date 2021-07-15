Karole Kasita humbled by Hon. Ssegirinya’s charity

By Hussein Kiganda

A Luganda proverb says,”none helps without a hidden intention”, and indeed, in Uganda and the world over, a politician’s helping hand has got a receiving hand, ready to receive a position in return.

While Hon. Ssegirinya was still a councillor in Kawempe, he put up many charity projects that won the hearts of many. For that, he managed to receive his pay by winning a legislative position.

Having stepped into the Ugandan Parliament, the self nicknamed Mr. Updates has continued with his charity drives and campaigns. It is not certain what he is really eyeing this time, eiher the principal’s position or Sevo’s seat.

Well, while he does his charity, he is conquering the hearts of many Ugandans and among them is Karole Kasita. The dancehall sensation expressed her excitement and appreciation towards the honourable by posting on her social media handles.

The “nkubya yaka” singer revealed that her eyes become wet whenever she she’s him helping people and she is very thankful.

“I don’t know the right words to use but when I see this man changing a local person’s life, amazigaa gampitamu. He is using the little he has to touch and change lives of the local people. May the Almighty bless you more@HonSsegirinyaMu…,”she wrote.

However, some of her social media critics were quick to judge her, calling it a move to attract the honourable into investing in her as well since her music career has dwindled over time.

Hon. Ssegirinya Muhammad recently bought an ambulance for his people in Kawempe and helped put hands on a hospital in the same area. He promised to give out his allowances from Parliament to people that need help.