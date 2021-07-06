Karole Kasita stings Lydia Jazmine

By Ahmad Muto

Songstress Karole Kasita has subtly mocked singer Lydia Jasmine’s act of taking photos with loads of South Sudanese currency after a gig there.

Kasita who was in Juba recently said they also showered her with money onstage but the reason she didn’t share photos like Jazmine’s is because she left all the money there on stage after her show.

“I didn’t take a photo with the cash they showered me because I received little, just that some of us don’t show off our things. I keep quiet. Also, I didn’t collect the money from the stage, I abandoned all of it. We are in showbiz, everyone shows what they want to show,” she said.

She also noted that in that country, she was shocked that they act as if there is no Covid-19 because they don’t observe any of the Standard Operating Procedures (SoP) but pretend in Hotels when the see foreigners.

Over the weekend, Lydia Jazmine shared a set of photos in a bed filled with South Sudanese currency after a gig there on their Independence Day.