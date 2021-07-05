Skip to content Skip to footer

Kasingye warns drunk police officers

4 hours ago
By Michael Onyinge

The Uganda Police Political Commissar, Asan Kasingye, has called upon fellow officers to desist from overdrinking as it ruins the image of the police force.

Kasingye made the call following a concern raised by the resident district commissioner of Kaberamaido, Jimmy Ssegawa Ebil.

“I have a challenge with some police officers who are involved in overdrinking,” Ebil told a meeting attended by Kasingye and other regional police heads.

Kasingye promised to use the full force of the law on officers who overdrink.

Drinking joints are common in many police barracks around the country. The most common brew in such places is malwa.

Kasingye is in Kaberamaido district to pass the major ideologies that the police officers are meant to have.

