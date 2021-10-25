Kataleya & Kandle crave for romance in new song “Nkunonya”

By Hussein Kiganda

Ugandan trending duo Kataleya and Kandle outed their new video dubbed “Nkunonya” and it’s super lit.

With their soft voices, the duo sing, “omubiri gwetaga romance buli kiro….omubiri gugwo...,” and then tease their fans with their skimpy costumes and raunchy dance regimen

During this Lent and Ramadhan period, the video could be disturbing to those fasting but to the slayers in town, it could be the best video this month.

The duo copied some costume concepts from their songs, “Do Me” and “tonafuya”.

Compared with their first release “muzibe wa love”, where they wore Nigerian traditional costumes and “kitenge”, with decent church moves, they are now pulling off bend-down strokes that would challenge Cat.

They must have done their homework when they decided to join the Ugandan music industry. All they do is show their sexy bodies, make romantic dance moves, and concentrate on great lyrics and voice.

The two are signed under Theron Management and are popular for their songs, tonnafuya, Muzibe wa love, Do me, and now Nkunonya. They have also outed new audio dubbed “Kyolina” in Amapiono beats.