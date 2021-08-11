Katatumba Safari director remanded over electronic fraud

By Michael Odeng

The director of Katatumba Safari Limited has been remanded to Kitalya Government Prison on allegations of electronic fraud and receiving stolen property.

Rugiirwa Katatumba, 39, a resident of Buziga Konge Zone, Makindye Division, in Kampala district, was remanded by Nakawa Chief Magistrate, Dr. Douglas Singiza, after denying the charges.

Prosecution alleges that Rugiirwa, between January 24, 2018 and February 8, 2018, in Kampala, by means of deception and with intention of securing unlawful gain, deliberately performed fraudulent online transactions on Pegasus Technology Limited’s payment platform amounting to sh206.4m, purporting that the money was for payment for services rendered by Katatumba Safaris Limited, whereas not.

He is accused of receiving the money on account number 9030014186114 held in Stanbic Bank Uganda, knowing or having reason to believe the same to have been feloniously obtained.

The offence of electronic fraud attracts a maximum sentence of 15 years, on conviction, while receiving stolen property elicits a 14-year jail term.

The State Attorney, Mariam Kruthum Kigambibwa, from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, informed court that investigations on the matter are complete and asked court for a hearing date.

“We are ready for the hearing of the case,” Kigambibwa said.

Rugiirwa Katatumba, the director of Katatumba Safari Limited, being led to the court cell after the magistrate remanded him to Kitalya Government Prison on allegations of electronic fraud and receiving stolen property.

Meanwhile, defence lawyer Julius Turinawe requested court to compel the state to disclose to him evidence she intends to use during trial.

Despite presenting two people in court to stand surety for Rugiirwa, the magistrate declined to release the accused on a non-cash bail as requested by the lawyer. The two include Henry Nyanja and Lino Oditu.

“I will not allow the bail application until Rugiirwa deposits in court a land title and a log book of a car worth sh50m within 10 days,” the magistrate declined.

The magistrate remanded the accused until September 13, when he will return to court for the hearing of the case.

Rugiirwa is a socialite, a chairperson of an association of bar owners and a brother to Angela Katatumba, a controversial musician.