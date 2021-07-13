Kathleen Noble forces Uganda rowing to join twitter family

By Ronald Kintu

As Ssekitoleko is dominating both local and international news, back home, many are asking Google who Noble is and the search takes them deep in Nakaseke district and roots connecting to Uganda Swimming Federation. It is this pressure on social media with celebrities and socialites sharing her brief background that has seen Uganda Rowing Federation join twitter family and by press time, the account was following 47 with only 26 followers. To those who are yet to befriend Google, the 26-year-old, born to missionary parents Gerry and Moira Noble, some years back represented Uganda in swimming at the 2012 World Championships in Turkey, where she made national records in 50m freestyle and 50m butterfly then.