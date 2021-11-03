Skip to content Skip to footer

Katikkiro Mayiga relives youthful years at Afrigo band show

2 hours ago
By Ignatius Kamya

For many years, Katikkiro Charles Peter Mayiga has worn a straight face, sharp suits and had been largely known for piercing rhetoric.  He was so serious about life, some people joked that it appears he tucks in his pajamas while going to bed.

However, lately, he has shown a laidback demeanor. Recently, the 60-year old Mayiga left many gawking when he donned football kit ahead of the Masaza Cup finals between Buddu and Buwekula.

Afrigo band entertain the crowd at Papaz Spot on Saturday (Photo: Ignatius Kamya)

The Buddu –born Mayiga (he was born in Kasanje village, Kabonera Parish, Masaka District) must have been tickled by the positive vibes he got on social media.  On Saturday he was a surprise guest as Afrigo band performed for revelers at Papaz Spot in Makindye.

The Katikkiro was so impressed by Winnie Nwagi and publicly encouraged her (Photo: Ignatius Kamya)

He never had any royal airs about him and he seemed intent on one thing- to dance. He grooved non-stop to the band’s songs and ad-libbed as they performed along.

Revellers at Papaz Spot enjoy Afrigo Band’s performance (Photo: Ignatius Kamya)

When he got up to speak, many expected the Katikkiro to admonish singer Winnie Nwagi (Nakanwagi) for some of her online shenanigans which have seen her clash with fans on social media.   She had put up a raunchy performance.   Mayiga also commended Nwagi for her character of never giving up attitude.

 

