Kayanja surprised with sh100m on birthday

By Ivan Kabuye

The senior pastor of Miracle Centre Cathedral Rubaga, Robert Kayanja, was on Monday surprised with sh100m as his 60th birthday gift.

His wife, Jessica, led the faithful in mobilising the gift that was handed over to him at a surprise birthday party hosted at the Kayanjas’ home located in Kawuku, Bunga, a city suburb.

“My husband was ever thinking of renovating the church with interlocking tiles and he had no idea where to get the money. As his wife, without his knowledge, I led a campaign to raise him this money,” Jessica said.

She went on to sympathise with those who fight her husband, saying they simply don’t know him. She described him as a resilient man.

The party shocked Kayanja as he had no idea it was his birthday. He was warmly welcomed by gospel artiste Sylver Kyagulanyi, who entertained him and the guests. After the cutting of the cake, the birthday boy requested fellow pastors to pray for him as well.

He said he was tricked by his wife, who insisted on sending him on a visit and to do some ministry work.

“But as I was coming back, she sent kids who got me busy,” Kayanja narrated.

He explained that when he got home, he wanted to turn on the TV, but one of their children stopped him from tuning to Channel 44, where Jessica was fundraising the money.

Kayanja said as he has made 60 years, his main objective is to create awareness about God everywhere.

The party was attended by several dignitaries, including pastors from different church ministries and Makindye East MP Derrick Nyeko.

Kayanja thanked the guests for turning up for the party, and also his wife for being resilient and an entrepreneur.