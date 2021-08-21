Skip to content Skip to footer

Kayanja surprised with sh100m on birthday

HomeAll PostsLatest NewsKayanja surprised with sh100m on birthday
2 days ago
Share
224Views 0Comments

By Ivan Kabuye

The senior pastor of Miracle Centre Cathedral Rubaga, Robert Kayanja, was on Monday surprised with sh100m as his 60th birthday gift.

His wife, Jessica, led the faithful in mobilising the gift that was handed over to him at a surprise birthday party hosted at the Kayanjas’ home located in Kawuku, Bunga, a city suburb.

“My husband was ever thinking of renovating the church with interlocking tiles and he had no idea where to get the money. As his wife, without his knowledge, I led a campaign to raise him this money,” Jessica said.

She went on to sympathise with those who fight her husband, saying they simply don’t know him. She described him as a resilient man.

Kayanja receiving his surprise birthday gift from wife Jessica as he celebrated his 60th birthday in Bunga on Monday, January 24. Photos by Ivan Kabuye
Sylver Kyagulanyi entertaining the guests

The party shocked Kayanja as he had no idea it was his birthday. He was warmly welcomed by gospel artiste Sylver Kyagulanyi, who entertained him and the guests. After the cutting of the cake, the birthday boy requested fellow pastors to pray for him as well.

He said he was tricked by his wife, who insisted on sending him on a visit and to do some ministry work.

“But as I was coming back, she sent kids who got me busy,” Kayanja narrated.

He explained that when he got home, he wanted to turn on the TV, but one of their children stopped him from tuning to Channel 44, where Jessica was fundraising the money.

Kayanja said as he has made 60 years, his main objective is to create awareness about God everywhere.

The party was attended by several dignitaries, including pastors from different church ministries and Makindye East MP Derrick Nyeko.

Kayanja thanked the guests for turning up for the party, and also his wife for being resilient and an entrepreneur.

Professor Frederick Ssempebwa, Jessica’s father, giving a speech during Pastor Robert Kayanja’s 60th birthday party
Happy guests at Pastor Kayanja’s 60th birthday on Monday
The couple and daughter Kristiana
Kirstein posing for a picture during her father’s birthday party on Monday
Makindye  East MP Derrick Nyeko enjoying the proceedings at Pastor Kayanja’s home in Bunga
Pastor Imelda Namutebi  at Pastor Robert Kayanja’s 60th birthday party
Pastor Aaron Mutebi (right) of Entebbe Miracle Center attending his fellow pastor’s birthday on Monday
Apostle Grace Lubega of Phaneroo Ministries leading other pastors in prayer for Kayanja during his birthday party on Monday

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tags:

You May Also Like

Latest News
Singer Jose Chameleone hospitalized
August 21, 2021
Lifestyle Top News
Miss and Mr. Bukedde contestants mimic favourite presenters
December 9, 2021
Latest News Top News
Police investigate Rahmah Pinky marriage
December 11, 2021
Latest News
CNN blocks access to its Facebook page in Australia
September 30, 2021
Show CommentsClose Comments

Leave a comment

Our biggest stories delivered
to your inbox

Kampala Sun © 2022. All Rights Reserved.