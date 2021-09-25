Kayz, fellow journalists finally released on a non cash bail

Unapologetic NBS Television ‘Uncut Kalakata’ presenter Isaac Kawalya, popularly known as Kayz is apologetic after all. Kayz and his two colleagues at NBS TV who have been incarcerated in Kitalya prison for the past six days, are free after they were released from prison on a non cash bail of sh10m.

A clean shaven and distraught Kayz and colleagues were granted the non-cash bail after facing the magistrate in a zoom session. Moments after their release, Kayz took to social media platforms to break the news: He wrote.

“I’m out on non cash Bail

Free man

Who missed me?”

Their release comes after a public outcry over their incarecation. Notable among those pushing for their release was singer Jose Chameleone. The Wale Wale singer begged singer OS Suna to free music critic Isma Olaxess and Next Media’s Isaac Kayz Kawalya who are currently remanded to Kitalya Prisons over offensive communication.

Next Media journalists Isaac Kayz Kawalya, Brian Wako, and Williams Makuliro were sent to Kitalya Prisons on remand on Friday 1st October, 2021.

They are accused of offensive communication together with Isma Olaxess a.k.a Jajja Ichuli who was also arrested but later released on a non-cash bail of sh10m on Tuesday.