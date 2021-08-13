Keko needed a team, my Sony contract is air tight – Vinka

By Ahmad Muto

According to singer Vinka, the reason most artistes get issues with international record labels is failure to have people backing them up, citing the example of rapper Keko whose career stalled after signing a contract with Sony Music, Africa.

She explained that Swangz Avenue took the front line when it came to negotiating her contract because they created, nurtured, gave her the sound and style. And so, all Sony Music does is distribution of her music.

“Sony mainly does my distribution. It is a joint deal. Booking me is through Swangz for all my shows. You need a team and I am grateful to them. I do not think the other artistes sign blindly, the problem is not having a team that understands your brand. Keko needed a team to back her up,” she explained.

Vinka signed a deal with Sony Music Africa in May 2019 just two years after dumping her booking agent’s tag at the label under the name Vero for Vinka, the recording artiste. The goal was to propel her brand to greater heights.

Meanwhile, Keko signed with Sony Music Africa in 2012 having broken through in 2009. However, her first album titled Strides was released by the label four years later in 2016 at a time most critics had written off her music career and pinned its obituary. The album is said to have failed to generate the expected return on investment, and that was the beginning of the fallout. She left the country about four years ago for Europe.

Keko received a surprise AFRIMMA nomination in 2020 in the Best Female Rap Act category, but lost to Ghana’s Eno Barony.