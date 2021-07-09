Kemi Sera cries over Haruna Mubiru during performance

By Hussein Kiganda

Kemi Sera (Sarah Kemirembe) seems to secretly still be having feelings for her ex-lover, Hajji Haruna Mubiru.

In a video circulating online, the singer nearly cried online while performing her song, Omukwano Lugoye.

In one line of the song, she goes: “We loved one another very much and we went to the beaches and enjoyed life, but he left me and I am now like an old cloth…”

The Sumagiza singer’s voice became shaky and she stopped singing to prevent the audience from realising that she was crying.

However, the audience had already noticed. They rushed to comfort her with comments.

“Ohh sorry, it’s too bad, but move on dear,” a lady from the audience said.

“Just replace him with someone else and stop crying for him,” another added.

“Get someone to wipe your tears, please don’t cry please,” a section of the audience shouted.

The lovebirds broke up in 2022 after Kemi Sera accused Haruna of domestic violence.

Kemi Sera had been signed under Haruna’s band years before the two became lovebirds.