Skip to content Skip to footer

Kemi Sera cries over Haruna Mubiru during performance

HomeAll PostsTop NewsKemi Sera cries over Haruna Mubiru during...
1 day ago
Share
156Views 0Comments

By Hussein Kiganda

Kemi Sera (Sarah Kemirembe) seems to secretly still be having feelings for her ex-lover, Hajji Haruna Mubiru.

In a video circulating online, the singer nearly cried online while performing her song, Omukwano Lugoye.

In one line of the song, she goes: “We loved one another very much and we went to the beaches and enjoyed life, but he left me and I am now like an old cloth…”

The Sumagiza singer’s voice became shaky and she stopped singing to prevent the audience from realising that she was crying.

However, the audience had already noticed. They rushed to comfort her with comments.

“Ohh sorry, it’s too bad, but move on dear,” a lady from the audience said.

“Just replace him with someone else and stop crying for him,” another added.

“Get someone to wipe your tears, please don’t cry please,” a section of the audience shouted.

The lovebirds broke up in 2022 after Kemi Sera accused Haruna of domestic violence.

Kemi Sera had been signed under Haruna’s band years before the two became lovebirds.

Tags:

You May Also Like

Sports Top News
Silverbacks book Kigali Afrobasket slot
July 9, 2021
Music Top News
Salim Saleh is not giving musicians cash handouts – OWC
August 6, 2021
Awards Latest News Lifestyle Top News
Government joins Janzi Awards excitement 
November 3, 2021
Top News
Passengers stranded as Rwanda Air aircraft gets stuck on Entebbe runway
3 days ago
Show CommentsClose Comments

Leave a comment

Our biggest stories delivered
to your inbox

Kampala Sun © 2022. All Rights Reserved.