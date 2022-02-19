Skip to content Skip to footer

Kenneth Mugabi laments over broken guitar

9 hours ago
By Hussein Kiganda
Urban Afro story teller and crooner Kenneth Mugabi  known for his song “Naki” has broken his long-time performance guitar. The singer took to his social media handles a post showing that his guitar’s head had broken.
The Kampala Sun reached out to him on whether the musical instrument got damaged in the line of duty. He narrated that it broke on his way to the airport.
“It got damaged on my way to the airport. I was carrying too many things, the bag, the guitar, and other things. So it fell down and when I picked it up, its head had been damaged. The good thing is that I do not have only one guitar, I have several others and I am going to pick any of them…,” he said.
Despite having many, Mugabi revealed the damaged guitar was the one that uses electricity so when he drops in Uganda, he will have to repair it and use it, or else he will buy a new one.
“The one that is working does not use electricity so when I come back, I am going to repair this one and use it. Anyway, I will still have to buy a new one. The new guitar costs about  Sh.5m so I can still buy another to have great performances…,” he said.
The singer had gone on for an international  gig in Zambia. With his soft voice, he has managed to conquer the country and other neighboring countries.
