Kenneth Mugabi Serenades as MultiChoice Uganda shows off new innovations, channels in media event

By Alex Balimwikungu

Multichoice Uganda, yesterday (Friday) showcased to the media, its viewers recent and upcoming content, new innovations and channels, as well as its investment in the local content space in Uganda.

Through a thrilling online showcase event held under the theme At home, anywhere in Africa. Local stories, worldwide appeal. Multichoice Uganda revealed to its audience how through the year, the Pay TV service provider has furthered its agenda to amplify and tell the African story across the continent and beyond as well as featured the plans the Pay TV service provider has for the next six months.

While speaking to the viewers of the showcase event, the Managing Director MultiChoice Uganda Hassan Saleh highlighted some of the previous achievements MultiChoice Uganda set out accomplish including launching a channel specifically created to promote and showcase locally created, written, directed and produced Ugandan and East African feature movies and series.

“During our last showcase, we promised you that we would launch a home-grown movie channel that speaks into the East African market. I am glad to inform you that we, in July, launched Maisha Magic Movies. This channel unlike any that we have seen in the region is dedicated to tell the African story in the form of feature films. I wish to extend thanks to our partners and everyone who is creating the exciting content we are delivering to our customers through this channel.” Saleh said.

In its bid to support local talent as well as cause positive impact to Uganda’s film industry, Multichoice has provided aspiring film makers the chance and opportunity to learn and get skills from the best in the continent and worldwide. While speaking about the MultiChoice Talent Factory, Hassan Saleh congratulated those that qualified for the 2022 intake.

“We have just announced our next intake of MTF students, and I am happy to report that the caliber of entrants from Uganda this year is outstanding. As a filmmaker, I urge you to be on the lookout for the Masterclasses that sit under MTF. I would also like to remind you that these opportunities are free for you and can propel your career further,” he said.

With insights from Patricia Kiconco the Head of Operations Customer Experience and Care MultiChoice Uganda as well as Colin Asiimwe Head of Marketing, entertainment offerings from the world of sports and customer queries were tackled in detail.

Colin Asiimwe indicated that with the football season is in full gear, customers of DStv and GOtv will have a wide range of leagues from Premier League, LaLiga, Serie A, not forgetting Europa and FA Cup, which are exclusive to MultiChoice Uganda.

Patricia Kiconco during the showcase responded to some of the customer queries and questions arising, around signal quality, payments and re connection, content among other things.

She explained that, “For a quality signal, we encourage you to get connected by an accredited installer for DStv and for GOtv, follow the instructions on how to setup, or download the MyGOtv and MyDStv apps on a smartphone or tablets to view uninterrupted over the internet.”

“For payments, customers have the option to pay in advance for a month, two months, a quarter or longer in order to avoid being disconnected,” she added.

On the issue of recurring content, Kiconco remarked that, “We pride ourselves in the great content we offer and we encourage our customers to explore new channels from those they typically watch on a day-to-day basis as a way to experience all that is in their bouquet.”

Unlike the previous showcase events, this particular showcase delivered performances from Uganda’s budding artist, Kohen Jaycee whose hit tune Not Letting Go’s video was directed by MTF Aluma Aaron J Tamale and Casey Lugada, together with the gifted songwriter and a soulful performer Kenneth Mugabi.

Kenneth Mugabi commonly known for his rich unique voice and his ability to deliver beautiful Afro-soul music also shared nuggets on the role music plays in film, seeing as quite a number of his music is used in the Sanyu series that airs on Pearl Magic Prime.

In his words, Mugabi said that, “Music is indeed vital in film and as such film producers need to embrace the art of using the right music since it is what usually evokes emotion in the viewers. The importance of music in film is vital and it is as such that film makers are encouraged to improve on their films especially music selection.”

As per this month, MultiChoice Uganda has increased on its local content offering with exciting TV shows like Chapterz, increased participation on Africa wide channels like HoneyTV and introduced channels tailored to suite the East African market like Maisha Magic Movies, a channel dedicated to shows movies curated for the East African market. This follows the trail blazing success of shows like Sanyu and Prestige on Pearl Magic Prime, and the further growth of the content offered on Pearl Magic.