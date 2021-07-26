Kenya police arrests Ugandan woman with 30 pellets of heroin

By Charles Etukuri

Kenya Police’s Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has arrested a 27-year-old Ugandan woman suspected of trafficking heroin, with 30 pellets of the highly addictive drug recovered from her last evening.

“The woman, a Ugandan national identified as Halima Bizu Rubi, was arrested at a hotel room in Hamza along Jogoo road, where she is believed to have been waiting for her Kenyan contact to deliver the drugs to him. The pellets were carefully concealed as potato crisps,” DCI indicated in statement.

The statement further noted that, “transnational and organised crimes detectives pounced on her after receiving information on her suspicious activities, through our #FichuakwaDCI hotline, 0800 722 203. As the detectives pursue her accomplices, the suspect is being processed for arraignment.”

By press time it was not yet clear where Rubi had allegedly come from and how much the drug cost.

The Uganda Police Force Criminal Investigations Directorate spokesperson, Charles Twiine, said they had not yet been informed about the arrest, but promised to get back to the New Vision with a comment from the Commissioner for Narcotics over the issue.