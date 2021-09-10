Kenyan TikTok star Azziad scores E! People’s Choice award nomination

By Ahmad Muto

Sensational Kenyan Tiktok star, Azziad Nasenya has been nominated in the E! People’s Choice Awards 2021 in the African Social Star Category. The list was unveiled by E! Entertainment Television announcing that voting is open. Azziad has 1.6 million followers with over 20 million likes having joined last year during the Covid-19 induced lockdown.

She reacted to her nomination: “I am excited and honoured for my nomination. This goes out to the dreamers… you are never too young to start working on your dreams.”

Azziad is set to battle it out with seasoned entertainers from across the continent – South Africans: YouTube star Lasizwe Dombuza, actor musician Boity Thulo, make-up artist Mihlali Ndamase and TikTok star Witney Ramabulana. Others from across the continent are Nigerian rapper Falz and self-empowerment advocate Sofiyat Ibrahim plus Zimbabwean comedian, Tyra Chicoco.

Last year, the category was won by Kenyan internet comedienne Elsa Majimbo. This is the third time Africans are being nominated in the awards since the slot was opened among the 40 categories.

The People’s Choice Awards celebrate all forms of entertainment – TV, music, movies, pop culture – with winners chosen entirely by the fans. Voting will end on 17 November. Winners will be announced on December 7, 2021.