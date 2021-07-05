Kenyans stunned as US rapper Rick Ross stalks socialite Huddah Monroe

By Ahmad Muto

US rapper Rick Ross has shared admiration for Kenyan socialite, Big Brother Africa 2014 housemate and cosmetics entrepreneur, Huddah Monroe leaving Kenyans dumbfounded. This was after she shared a throwback photo on Instagram while on holiday in Barcelona, Spain asking her followers to say something about. Her dress appeared to be struggling against the wind leaving her thighs exposed.

The Maybach Music record label boss was the last person Kenyans expected to say something about it. He slid in the comments section with a set of fire emojis, diverting Huddah’s followers from the photo to trying to figure out how she relates with Ross.

In 2017, Rick Ross gave Huddah a shout out when he shared her snap on his Instagram page for supporting Luc Bellaire Rose wine as a Black Bottle Girl, a name she also shared Uganda’s Judith Heard and Hellen Lukoma.

This comes few months after the rapper dropped hints that he may be having some sort of relationship with Tanzanian singer, Diamond Platnumz, baby mama, Hamisa Mobetto. This was after Mobetto shared a photo of herself standing next to a Range Rover stating that she loves being happy and in Range Rovers than in relationships. In the comments, Ross asked her if she was ready to fly to the US to which she replied that her bags were already packed. And they flirted until Tanzanians gave up on them.

So, Rick Ross has hit up Tanzania’s Hamisa Mobetto, now Kenya’s Huddah Monroe. Could his next stop be Uganda?