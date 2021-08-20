Kenzo beats Jiddena to CAMA’s Best Afrobeat Act Award



By Ahmad Muto

Singer Eddy Kenzo has scooped himself yet another award at the Caribbean Afro Music Award (CAMA) for Best Afrobeat Act. The award show is hosted by radio/TV host and former Miss Jamaica UK, Janelle Raeburn, UK media personality, Caz Mac and London’s most celebrated reggae DJ, Mix Master Jay.

He beat off Competition from Ghanaian singer Kuami Eugene, Nigerian- American rapper, Jidenna and DR. Congo’s BM. In a short video after the virtual award ceremony, he said, “I am Eddy Kenzo from Uganda in East Africa. I am here to thank everybody for voting and a big shout-out to CAMA, we appreciate Africa and the Caribbean.”

On his social media, he wrote: “A special thanks to #CAMA for making an effort to connect African music and the Caribbean music. It is so special to know how connected we are. I am blessed to be recognised as best #AfroBeat Act. #CAMA is a celebration and reminder of unity for Africa and the Caribbean.”

The virtual ceremony was held on Saturday, September 4, 2021. It acknowledges and rewards British and international talent from the musical genres of Afrobeat, Reggae, Dancehall, Soca, Reggaeton, UK Afro-swing and Gospel.

His award for Best International Male Artiste in the Hollywood African Prestigious Award (HAPA) that he won last year was delivered to him this year on Monday, August 16, 2021 by shipping and delivery service, Fedex. The delay was because of Covid-19. Let us see how long this one will take.