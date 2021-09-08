Kenzo offered me $100 after shows in Central Africa, I quit – Tip Swizzy

By Ahmad Muto

Singer Tip Swizyy has finally responded to singer Eddy Kenzo’s claims early this year that the Munyiiza singer’s career took a nose dive after he exited Big Talent because of peer pressure. Kenzo said Swizzy was talked out of his camp by his detractors claiming he was exploiting the budding singer.

According to Tip Swizzy, Kenzo was exploiting him, getting him on planes to countries thousands of miles from Uganda with zero compensation for his time and effort. Tip Swizzy said asking to be paid was the straw that broke the horse’s back. In an attempt to find out how much the BET Award winner valued him, he asked for money and got only $100. That was the day he left Big Talent.

“I am the one who tricked Eddy Kenzo. I was not being paid at all. I had three visas for travelling to Cameroun, Chad to do four shows. I did only two and tried to see if he respected my job or calls me his son. I asked him to pay me the money I deserved, going on tour for a week, yet we had just returned from another. When I asked him to pay me, he pulled out $100. When I reached the airport, I picked my things and left. The next day we had a show in Mbale, I told them whenever you have a show, ask me how much I charge. That was what hurt Kenzo. Asking for my worth. Leaving Kenzo gave me peace, I am happier now than when I was with him,” he explained.

Kenzo and Tip Swizzy as artistes worked on a number of songs together; Bolingo (2011), Nkulungula (2014) and Shake your body (2015) the same year he left Kenzo’s Big Talent with singer Geosteady.