Kenzo, Spice Diana win big at AEAUSA awards

4 hours ago
By Hussein Kiganda
Ugandan singers Edrisa Musuuza alias Eddy Kenzo and Hajara Namukwaya alias Spice Diana have raised the Ugandan flag again at the African Entertainment Awards USA (AEAUSA) that took place on 26th December 2021 in New Jersey, United States of America.
Kenzo and Spice walked away with Best Male Artist in East, South, and North Africa and Best Female Artist in East, South, and North Africa respectively. Kenzo beat artists like Ali Kiba, Harmonize, Rayvanny, Small X, Jah Pryzah, Nordo, Morci, Focalistic, and Elgrandetoto as Spice Diana sent to school the likes of Zuchu, Sherine, Zahara, Nandy, Nadia, Tabasha Donna, Sho Madjozi Latifa, and Mukami.
This year, Spice Diana hit the airwaves with collabos with Tanzanians. She did Upendo with Zuchu, Marry me with Mbosso, and then hit Uganda with Ready with Fik Fameica, Body with Nince Henry, Mukwano with Lucky Jo, Ntuyo Zange, and others. Kenzo’s big hit was weekend.
Hosted by Nancy E. Jaime and Idris Sultan, the 7th edition of the awards was held online due to the Covid19. Another Ugandan who performed well was TV personality Douglas Lwanga
