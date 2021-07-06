Kenzo sweeps HiPipo Awards

By Kampala Sun Writer

The 10th edition of the HiPipo awards took place at Mestil Hotel and Residences last week. Like last year, the awards ceremony was ‘scientific’, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, last year’s event was held online (Facebook) in May as the country was in the thick of the pandemic and resultant lockdown. It was supposed to take place at the Kampala Serena Hotel. This year, a number of winners physically attended the event.

In a press release, the organisers patted themselves on the back for making the 10-year mark. The Pearl of Africa Music Awards are arguably the biggest awards event we have ever had. They ‘died’ at their ninth birthday in 2011.

“This longevity doubly speaks to not only the dedication HiPipo has exhibited consistently and persistently staging this gala and presenting these awards, it also reaffirms the trust the artistes and the public, nationally, regionally and continentally, continue to have in HiPipo. Let this longevity quash all qualms about our legitimacy, about our way of doing things.

“From the red carpet to the venue, we knew we had to present something worthy of erasing the two-year wait we have all had for a truly glamourous gala. For HiPipo, this was more than an awards event, it was also a celebration and a ‘thank you’ to those that have entertained and cheered us during some of the most trying times in recent memory.”

Some of the performers included Afrigo Band. The band’s Moses Matovu won a Lifetime Achievement Award. Kenzo was the biggest winner of the night (Africa Number 1, Artist of the Year, and Song of the Year).

Over the weekend, he took to his Facebook page, posting: “We are wrapping up the week by appreciating God and the fans for making this happen and the HiPipo Music Awards for the consistency. And in the same week, we scooped Most Stylish Entertainer in the CAstyle Awards in Kenya. Let’s keep winning and making Uganda proud.”

He and Sheebah were big winners last year.

Tenth HiPipo Music Awards winners