Kenzo’s Weekend notches 1M YouTube views

By Ahmad Muto

BET award winner Eddy Kenzo’s ‘Weekend’ music video has notched 1M views on YouTube, a month after its release. The video is off his latest album, ‘Made in Africa’ that he unveiled at a listeners’ session in late April. The song audio that was uploaded two months earlier has stalled at 200k views.

The video was well received across the globe going by the comments from a section of his 1.7M channel subscribers.

Like more than half his music videos, the Weekend concept is of happy people dancing away, typical of a Weekend in the African context; in a banana plantation and generally the wilderness. Also typical of a man who turned a sh1billion beer endorsement deal because of Islam, he is seen sipping juice while dancing with a bunch of African ladies.

Worth noting too is the fact that face masks and social distancing aren’t in the video, just people making merry like normal times.

Weekend is an addition to his other videos; Sitya Loss, Sango, Zigido, Tweyagale among others that have surpassed one million views.