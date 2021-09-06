Kim Kardashian reportedly goes on group dates with Pete Davidson ‘to spare Kanye’s feelings’

Even though she’s doing her best to move on from her marriage Kim Kardashian clearly still cares about Kanye West.

To the surprise of absolutely everyone, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star began dating comedian Pete Davidson back in October after meeting when she hosted Saturday Night Live. In the months since, things have been heating up, with Kim most recently being spotted in Davidson’s native Staten Island, where the pair rented out a movie theater alongside Scott Disick.

While her almost-brother-in-law tagging along for their movie date might seem weird, according to a source who spoke to Page Six, Kim is intentionally going on group dates with Pete to “spare Kanye’s feelings” and make things seem more casual.

The group outings are to spare Kanye’s feelings,” the source explains. “Kim doesn’t want to do what her sister [Kourtney Kardashian] does with Travis [Barker], the non stop PDA photos. [Kim] thinks hanging out in a group makes it seem more casual. She wants to keep Kanye from being hurt and devastated.”

As fans of the couple already know, Kanye has been very vocal about wanting to get back together with his wife of seven years. Most recently, the rapper changed the lyrics of his hit “Runaway” during a live performance, saying, “I need you to run right back, baby, more specifically, Kimberly.”

While Kim never responded to Ye’s statements publicly, she recently filed documents requesting to be “legally single” along with dropping “West” from her last name.

Knowing Kanye, these group dates probably aren’t doing much to save his feelings…

Kardashian’s relationship with Pete has to be even harder on the musician now that he broke things off with model Vinetria. According to reports from Page six, the pair called it quits after dating for the last few months.

There’s not word on why they pressed pause, but Kanye’s public pleas to get back with another woman probably have something to do with it.