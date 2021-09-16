King of the Mic show returns

By Kampala Sun writer

King of the Mic, an event organized and headlined by Edwin Katamba alias Mc Kats returns this Saturday. The event wasn’t held last year because of the Covid-19 pandemic but will return this year though still as a virtual event.

The event that will stream live on NBS TV will this time round feature another headlining act and this time it is not a singer, another MC but rather a DJ. DJ Roja who also works with Kats on NBS on a show dubbed After 5 will be the sole DJ playing music back to back on Saturday as Kats proves to the virtual audience how he is still the celebrated king of the microphone.

The show that is in partnership with Ministry of Health, UN Women, UNAIDS, Human Diagnostics Uganda, AHF Uganda Cares, and Strong Minds was launched on Tuesday in a Press conference that featured both Roja and Mc Kats together with the officials from the partnering organizations.

Unlike the other editions of King of the Mic, the 2021 edition will run under the theme The Journey to End Aids by 2030.

Themed “The Journey to End AIDS by 2030,” the concert will take place this Saturday 4th December 2021 at the Next Conference Centre. The concert will air live on TV from 4 to 7pm then between 8 to 9PM and again from 10pm until late in the night.

Performances will come from all top and trending Ugandan artistes and according to Deejay Roger, it is always good working with Mc Kats because he believes he is one talented lad who has also helped in spotting different talent in the Ugandan social scenes.