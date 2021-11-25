King Oyo extends invitation to musician Rihanna as dad tours Uganda

By John Tugume

Ronald Fenty, the father of renowned Barbadian singer, actress, fashion designer, and businesswoman Robyn Rihanna Fenty, is in the country to check out the beauty of the East African nation.

Fenty has already toured a number of tourism sites in Toro Kingdom and Queen Elizabeth National Park. While welcoming him to his palace yesterday, Toro King Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru IV said he discussed various sector collaborations with Fenty.

“We discussed collaboration in sectors of tourism, agriculture and healthcare. I extended an official invitation to Rihanna to visit Toro Kingdom,” Oyo said.

“Mr. Fenty was accompanied by Ms Rosemerry Reddix and the guests took time to visit a few tourism sites around the kingdom. Looking forward to hosting them again next year.”

On Saturday, a picture of Fenty, donning a Ugandan flag somewhere in Fort Portal, was released, confirming his presence in Uganda.

It was not quite clear then why he was in the country, but speculations shifted from the reason for his visit to the possibility of his daughter, Rihanna, visiting Uganda.

If Rihanna, worth $1.7b (about sh6 trillion. She is wealthier than American singer Beyoncé and American reality star Kim Kardashian), actually visits Uganda, this could be the biggest international act to step foot in the country, since Kanye West and Kim in 2018. But until then, we wait to see.

There appears to be some bad blood between Rihanna and her dad when it comes to international tours. Just two years ago, BBC reported that Rihanna had filed a case against him, complaining about how he wrongfully uses her name for personal gain..

“The pop star had accused her father, Ronald Fenty, of misusing her name to benefit his own entertainment company, and sued him in 2019 for false advertising and invasion of privacy. She also said he had tried to book her on an overseas tour without permission,” reported BBC

The case was scheduled for hearing on September 22, 2021, but it was reported that Rihanna had withdrawn her complaints. Could the two have made peace? We hope so. Because Mr. Fenty is probably the closest we could get to hosting Rihanna.