King Oyo in 26th virtual coronation ceremony

By Ranell Dickson Nsereko

On Sunday, the Kingdom of Toro will celebrate 26 years since His Majesty Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru IV was crowned king following the death of his father, Patrick Kaboyo Olimi III.

This year, due to COVID-19, it won’t be business as usual. Before, the royal palace, also known as the Karuzika, would have jubilant crowds from all over Toro for over a week. This year’s event will be held virtually, with a limited number of people in the royal palace.

King Oyo will host guests to a virtual celebration, from Saturday (tomorrow) to Sunday.

The King’s principal private secretary, Prince Jonathan Baguma, confirms that preparations are underway to ensure that Toro kingdom and friends of Toro from around the world are able to take part in this memorable occasion in the comfort of their homes.

“We are working with our friends from Talent Africa Group whose history of remarkable hybrid event execution is undoubted to ensure that everyone can catch the virtual celebrations from the comfort of their homes,” Baguma said.

This year’s celebrations will start on Saturday as the king officially closes his silver jubilee celebrations and launches the Ekyooto Ha Mpango Festival and end on Sunday, with a thanksgiving service alongside other celebratory activities. The event will be live on all Toro Kingdom social media pages.

Today, Friday, Oyo has been treated to a glamour photoshoot prior to the event which commences tomorrow.