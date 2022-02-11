Skip to content Skip to footer

King Roberto puts smile on slum-dweller’s faces

7 hours ago
By Acleo Tugume

Robert Ngam popularly known by his stage name King Roberto is a Ugandan citizen of Cameroon origin.  The singer, whose music calls for unity in Africa released a single titled ‘Stand Up Africa’ late last year.

At the time, he promised to follow up his music with philanthropic acts.

Through his King Roberto African Unity Foundation (KRAUF), he has officially opened a branch in Kampala and come to the aid of Ugandans living in the slums in Kampala.

King Roberto (left) put a smile on the faces of slum dwellers with a timely donation (Photo: Acleo Tugume)

On Friday, Ngam spent the day with the slum dwellers in Makerere Kiwuunya and Nakulabye. He donated items that include soap, sugar, salt, maize flour, cooking oil and beans to the over 50 homesteads.

The residents, most of whom are vulnerable and poor praised him for the timely gesture owing to the fact that commodity prices in the city have skyrocketed with no possible solutions in the pipeline.

“We are very grateful. Only God can reward you,” they told him. The philanthropic singer promised to start for them a SACCO to help them become financially sound.

 

