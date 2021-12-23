King Saha set for date with Tusker Malt Conversessions

By Alex Balimwikungu

February is a month of love with Valentine’s Day around the corner and fans of the Tusker malt Tusker Malt Conversessions are in for a thrill this month as the show comes with a bag of love ballads.

RnB singer Mansour Ssemanda, popularly known as King Saha is slated for a date with the Tusker Malt visual property in a jungle filmed setting for the upcoming lovers’ month.

King Saha’s episode, the fifth of the Tusker Malt Conversessions is set to premiere this Sunday February 6, 2022 on both Tusker Malt Lager’s official You Tube channel- Tusker Malt Lager Ug.

Saha’s musical catalogue has earned him rights to boast as one of the industry’s leading vocalists and without a doubt the show is therefore expected to be a must-watch as his notable vocals blend subliminally into the show’s core fabric; fresh and live acoustics.

The show is one to highly anticipate. Not only will the fifth episode of the Tusker Malt Conversessions include his live performance, it will also feature captivating revelations and an exclusive peek into the star’s personal life.

There is a lot to look forward to in the “conversessions” segment as the talented star has been a subject of tabloid news in the wake of his multiple controversies and wars of words with some of the industry’s top shots.

This has not setback Saha from waving the Uganda flag high, locally and internationally as he has been singled out to represent the country on continental stages such as Coke Studio.

Fans can also follow the conversessions on TML’s socials @tuskermaltug on Twitter and @tuskermaltlagerug on Instagram.