King Saha to release first single in two years

9 hours ago
151Views 0Comments

By Rodrizzy Ariho

Fresh from a stellar performance at the Tusket malt conversessions,.King Saha (Mansoor Semanda) is set fr yet another musical milestone.  He is set to  start 2022 on a strong footing as he has announced his first single in 2 years.

The “Biri Biri” hit-maker had taken a musical hiatus, probably because of the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown.

He took to his social media to announce his forthcoming single titled “SSIVAWO,” which will be dropping on 5th March.

The crooner’s last official release was in January 2020 “Sala Puleesa,” and recently made a guest appearance on a collaborative effort, “Mwooli” where he was featured by Eth. The songs enjoyed massive airplay on local media stations.

The singer was recently featured on the latest episode of Tusker Malt ConverSessions, where he opened up his love for farming, feud with Bebe Cool and drug abuse allegations.

