Kisoro couple caught in indecent act gets 30 months in prison

By Charles Etukuri

A couple that was recorded performing a sex act in public on the Kisoro-Bunagana highway in Kisoro district has been convicted by the Magistrate’s Court at Kisoro and sentenced to 30 months imprisonment. This is after the couple pleaded guilty to the charge of indecent practice

Paskari Hafashimana, 29, a bodaboda rider from Migeshi village, Rwaramba parish and Colodine Muhawenimana Mukamulenzi, 24, from Nyakinama sub-county in Kisoro district were convicted today.

This followed a decision by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions to sanction the charge of indecent practice against the duo.

It was alleged that Paskali and Colodina on November 2, at about 5:00pm on the Kisoro Road in Kisoro Municipality in Kisoro district, performed a sex act, an act of gross indecency in public.

The duo appeared in court today for plea with Peter Muhendo as the prosecutor and Fred Gidudu as the trial magistrate.

The two were captured in a video that went viral, allegedly participating in acts of public nuisance. The duo appeared to be indulging in acts of street sex.