Kiwewesi wife demands sh10m monthly maintenance, seven cars, seven plots of land… etc

By Michael Odeng

The wife of Isaac Kiwewesi, a senior pastor at Kansanga Miracle Centre, is so high maintenance.

Barbra Sasha Kiwewesi has asked the Family Division of the High Court to compel her husband to give her $3,000 (sh10.8m) monthly for healthcare, education, and other personal needs of the family currently residing in the US.

The enraged Sasha, who has been in the marriage for 15 years, says she is also entitled to 50% of their family property.

She also wants seven motor vehicles, seven plots of land, shares in several companies, savings on bank accounts and a matrimonial home in Kansanga.

On top of that, she also seeks an order of joint custody of their children who are of tender age. They are Joana Kyobe, 12, Isaac Kyobe, 11, and Jaydyn Kyobe, 7.

The couple solemnised their marriage at Rubaga Miracle Center Cathedral on June 30, 2007 under the provisions of the Marriage Act. Their marriage was witnessed by William Kalyesubula, Winnie Mirembe Agaba and Pastor David Makoko.

The couple’s marriage certificate seen by New Vision indicates that “What therefore God hath joined together, let not man put asunder. Mark 10:9.”

Sasha claims that five years ago, Kiwewesi changed his character and behaviour towards her, resulting into the divorce case.

He, according to Sasha, abandoned his matrimonial bed on several occasions without any excuse, thus denying her conjugal rights without any reasonable excuse.

Sasha also accuses the pastor of failing to communicate with her for several days and weeks, an act she says amounts to cruelty and mental torture.

Sasha further states that her husband has indulged in other activities and businesses and has failed to provide her and the children love, care and affection.

“The pastor’s actions have subjected me to psychological torture and immense suffering,” she contends.

Sasha says due to the pastor’s unexplainable conduct, their marriage has irretrievably broken down despite her numerous attempts to mend the relationship.

The petitioner claims that her husband’s conduct prompted her and the children to relocate temporarily to the US for their own safety and happiness.

In rebuttal, Kiwewesi contends that Sasha left for the US, representing him as she was seeking US citizenship for their eldest daughter, Joanna.

He says shortly after going to California in the US, Sasha left the state without his knowledge and consent and relocated to Texas, where she has been living to date.

The pastor, therefore, accuses his wife of desertion, saying while living in Texas, she flew to Uganda on numerous occasions for holiday, but never stepped in the matrimonial home until she returned to the US. Court documents indicate that Sasha has never stepped the matrimonial home since 2018.

“Whenever the cross-respondent (Sasha) is around, she lives with friends or various hotels, the latest being Serena in spite of attempts to persuade her to stay in the matrimonial home,” Kiwewesi contends.

Kiwewesi claims that while in Texas, Sasha enjoyed wild nights that were circulated in various video clips on social media, which attracted attention within the local and international Pentecostal fraternity and was a source of disrepute, embarrassment and disgrace.