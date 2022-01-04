KLA’rified sets the stage for Blankets and Wine 

By Kampala Sun Writer

With Blankets and Wine set for Sunday, House of DJs over the weekend delivered a warm pre-event feel of the event.

KLA’rified, a weekly afro-fusion style event that features a live two-hour acoustic set with an up-close session with performers, featured Trroy Music and Cosign Yenze at Shisa Nyama Village, Bugolobi in Kampala.

The two are some of the artistes to perform on Sunday at the Lugogo Cricket Oval.

It was a full house with Gaetano Kagwa, as MC, lighting up the entire evening with his flamboyant signature look in the company of a glass of Tusker Cider.

Performances from the young and talented Trroy Music kick-started the evening as they performed to covers of Lydia Jazmine’s Kapeesa, Dai Verse’s Your Body and Fave’s Baby Riddim, featuring a guitarist that got everyone singing along.

Gaetano, the day’s MC, unveiled his hidden talent when he joined the group during the performance.

Cosign understood the assignment by dressing to kill and delivering vocally. He performed to his Obeera Wa, Kayayana and Bad Energy. He encouraged the crowd to purchase tickets as he will also perform at Blankets and Wine next weekend.

Speaking of the event, Simon Lapyem, Innovations Project Manager, UBL, said: “KLA’rified is a great opportunity to get a feel of the upcoming Blankets and Wine”.

He added that the event has created a great opportunity for consumers to interact with the Tusker Cider brand and build a relationship with it.

With close to two years of lockdown, Blankets and Wine will make a bigger and better return this Sunday, following the dimmed online version.

Will the experience be worth the sh100,000 entrance charge? Go, and tell.