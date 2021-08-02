Skip to content Skip to footer

Kobs, Pirates to clash in semifinals

HomeAll PostsSportsKobs, Pirates to clash in semifinals
6 hours ago
Share
67Views 0Comments

By Julius Senyimba

Day two of the Henry Rujumba Guinness sevens will see a semifinals clash between two giants; Kobs and Black Pirates.

The two sides are going to give fans a spectacular after topping their Pools on Saturday. Sunday afternoon will be see Heathens warming up for the winner.

First, the two sides have to shake off easy oppositions in the quarterfinal. Impis and Rhinos will face it rough against Kobs and Black Pirates respectively.

Being sports, anything is possible, but it will be an uphill climb for the small teams to upset any of the top sides for a semifinal slot.

Tags:

You May Also Like

Sports
All Ugandan boxers return from Tokyo Olympics
August 2, 2021
Sports
Give boxing 10 acres, Museveni to Land Commission
October 4, 2021
Sports
Olympics commentator gives Vision Group a shout-out
August 9, 2021
Sports
Football fans ask for Onyango’s return to Cranes as Micho hails weekend performance
November 1, 2021
Show CommentsClose Comments

Leave a comment

Our biggest stories delivered
to your inbox

Kampala Sun © 2021. All Rights Reserved.