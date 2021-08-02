Kobs, Pirates to clash in semifinals

By Julius Senyimba

Day two of the Henry Rujumba Guinness sevens will see a semifinals clash between two giants; Kobs and Black Pirates.

The two sides are going to give fans a spectacular after topping their Pools on Saturday. Sunday afternoon will be see Heathens warming up for the winner.

First, the two sides have to shake off easy oppositions in the quarterfinal. Impis and Rhinos will face it rough against Kobs and Black Pirates respectively.

Being sports, anything is possible, but it will be an uphill climb for the small teams to upset any of the top sides for a semifinal slot.

