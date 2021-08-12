Kobs put Heathens, Pirates to sword

By Julius Senyimba

Uganda sevens rugby has been a two bulls affair – Kobs and Pirates – for over five years now at club level.

Though, after a forced break of two years, Heathens played like a team on a mission to spoil the party and join the table of men and the scare was real.

Kobs fought hard to reach the finals thanks to a narrow 21-19 win over Heathens in a semi finals clash to set up a Legends and Kings Park Arena encounter of the Guinness Sevens opening leg.

The Mileke Circuit crown stayed home as Kobs retained it with a 21-17 victory against Pirates yesterday evening and with Guinness crates on the title sponsor, it was party time following two days of pushing their bodies to the try line.

The other success stories on the field of play were Joseph Aredo, son to the late Patrick Mileke the name behind this circuit bagging the most valuable player gong.

Aredo pocketed sh250,000 while Abel Alele of Jaguars who had the most tries and Karim Arinaitwe of Kobs who emerged as the upcoming player of the tournament walked home with gongs.

The next stop will be hosted by Gulu rugby grounds this Independence weekend. However, unlike the opening leg, the Northern circuit will be a single day event.

