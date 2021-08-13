Skip to content Skip to footer

Kyadondo derby headlines Gulu 7s

5 hours ago
By Julius Senyimba

The second circuit of the Guinness Sevens will be hosted by Gulu rugby grounds on Independence Day.

With the national celebrations at Kololo Independence Grounds, a couple of miles away, Buffaloes rugby club will be celebrating theirs and taking on their former masters Heathens.

The Kyadondo rugby club derby is the best game in the group stages encounter on paper as the former feeder side will want to prove a point by defeating their former colonial masters.

The day event will kick off with Buffaloes taking on Sailors as early as 8:00am in a quest to make it to the main cup. A total of 12 teams will flex for the top gong.

The team to beat will be defending champions Kobs who showed intentions of retaining the championship by winning the first Guinness circuit over the weekend dubbed the Mileke 7s.

With games coming in thick and fast, Black Pirates and Heathens are the teams to give them a run for their money. Though, this is likely to happen in the finals thanks to the 22 points they bagged on Sunday.

