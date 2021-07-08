Kyadondo pork, kigere suspended

By Julius Senyimba

Regardless of the event organized at Kyadondo Rugby Grounds, two constants in; Kigere (read cow hooves) and roasted pork have survived the wave let it be a musical or sports outing.

This has been the case even during the first wave of Covid19 as the Nile Special Stout League was played with a restricted number of fans but the said two bites were on the menu.

Now, with the rugby international window opening on Saturday with Uganda facing Ghana, the local rugby fraternity is in a half ear-to-ear smile as games of the 2021 Rugby Africa Cup, a route to the 2023 World Cup will go on with zero fans.

This literally means that the eight days tournament will see Kyadondo not entertain revellers so as to manage a tournament having both our men and women tackling, side stepping and racing to the white line in style.

“We thank Kyadondo because we know it is sacrifice on their side because much as sports has been closed and facilities, they have been running the restaurant part of it. As we know people love coming here to engage in their Kigere and their pork but now the facility is going to be closed off to the public because we know the government policy says no fans at these events.”

The local organizing committee chairman Phillip Kiboijana told this paper adding that it is only the people who will have to be at the venue but not those who want to will be granted access after jumping the set Covid19 test.

“So, only the people who need to be here like match officials and technical people are the only ones who will have access but through guided protocols one of which is you must have done a Coivd19 PCR test and present negative results within 48 hours of the game.”

At the venue, body temperature check and hand washing will be a must not forgetting wearing a face mask. “So, it is unfortunate to the bigger Kyadondo fraternity who we know they know this is for a bigger good and we thank the facility for hosting us.”

The games will kick off this coming Saturday and the tournament will stretch for eight days till Sunday but according to Kiboijana, they are in negotiations of having the games streamed live and the links will be shared on their verified social media accounts.