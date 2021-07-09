Kyambogo University student bets tuition, runs to area MP for rescue

By Mary Karugaba



It is said that experience is the best teacher and for Julius Osita, a Kyambogo University student, the saying came to life when he bet his tuition and lost it all at one of the betting centres in Banda, near the university.

Narrating his ordeal to New Vision, Osita, a first-year student, said he thought by betting, he would multiply his school fees. Unfortunately, he ended up losing it.

According to Osita, on April 7, he received sh600,000 from his father in Zombo district as fees balance on Mobile Money.

“My father sent for me the remaining tuition of sh600,000. I had already paid half of the money. So this money was not enough because I had to go and register with the university, clear the electricity bill, and pay for other things. I thought through betting, I would raise more money so that I can clear the remaining things,” he said.

“Unfortunately, when I went there (betting centre), I lost the money. When I told my father, he was so angry and I thought he was going to punish me. I feared and decided to hide,” he narrated.

According to Osita, his relatives contacted the district Woman Member of Parliament, Esther Afoyochan, who agreed to intervene.

“I told her my ordeal and she agreed to give me the money. I am actually going to pay,” he said after a meeting the MP at Parliament.

Osita warned his fellow students against betting.

“I want to caution my fellow students that betting is not the source of wealth. You can bet your money and end up losing it and ruining your future. I don’t think I will do it again,” he said.