Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott welcome a baby boy

3 hours ago
It’s official: Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott just welcomed a new addition to their family.

The 24-year-old makeup mogul took to Instagram on Sunday to announce that her and the “goosebumps” rapper welcomed their second baby together on February 2. They had a boy.

Keeping things simple, Kylie announced the news by uploading a black-and-white photo of their 4-year-old Stormi holding the newborn’s hand, not revealing his face. In her caption, she only wrote his aesthetically pleasing birthday and a blue heart to confirm they welcomed a boy, writing, “💙 2/2/22.”

While Travis didn’t make a post of his own, he took to the comment section to show support, sending his usual brown hearts with a blue one sprinkled in for good measure: “💙🤎🤎🤎🤎🤎🤎.”

Upon revealing their new baby is a boy, the couple didn’t give us any hints about the name of their newest addition just yet. Interestingly enough, welcoming their second child on February 2 means his birthday is just one day after Stormi’s.

“Our baby is 4 🤍,” Jenner wrote alongside a black-and-white photo of her and Travis holding Stormi. “Happy birthday to the girl that changed my whole world.

Contrary to their secret pregnancy the first time around, Kylie was more open about her journey this time around. In September, she confirmed that she was expecting baby number two with Scott in an Instagram video that showed Stormi kissing the reality star’s belly.

