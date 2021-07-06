Skip to content Skip to footer
Lady Cranes ready to pound Zimbabwe

By Julius Senyimba
Rugby Cranes kicked off their Rugby Africa Cup with a sounding 53-12 score against West African side, Ghana at Kyadondo on Saturday. 
With the men’s second game of Pool C and last one on Sunday, focus is now on the Lady Cranes Rugby team which will be in action on Wednesday at the same venue that hosted the men.
Ready to emulate the boys, the ladies who all took their mandatory Covid19 tests this morning are available for selection since they are in a bubble away from the public. 
Zimbabwe is the hurdle of the Lady Cranes and being in the know of the challenge ahead, the coaching staff has intensified the training in the departments of strength and conditioning.

This saw them call in the men’s national head coach Brian Makalama to join them in one of the sessions to offer his expert knowledge on the scrum plus a motivational speech.

Just like the first game on Saturday, this too will be a zero fans game, but action will be on Uganda Rugby Union YouTube channel as UBC TV is yet to confirm if they will telecast the game just like it was the case on Saturday.

