Lamar Odom: I still miss Khloe Kardashian

Lamar Odom says that he still dreams about Khloe Kardashian.

Lamar is in the Celebrity Big Brother House.

“I had some good dreams last night,” he says in the teaser. “I dreamt [about] my ex-wife last night.”

“I miss her so much, I wish I could take that time back,” he added.

Lamar has talked about messing up his marriage to Khloe several times.

“Unfortunately, you know, due to my behavior and some bad decisions,” he said at one point, “we don’t really talk any longer. I miss their family tremendously.”

He also pleaded his case after Tristan Thompson cheated on her and fathered a child with another woman.

I truly wish nothing but the best for her and I’m hoping we can reconnect and talk one day as friends,” he wrote. “She is a good person and deserves the world.”

Tristan publicly apologized.

“Khloé, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you,” Thompson wrote. “You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry.”