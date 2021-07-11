Lawyers in Pastor Bugingo bigamy case clash over DPP takeover  

By Farooq Kasule

Lawyers Robert Rutaro Muhairwe and Male Mabirizi have clashed over the move by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) to take over prosecution of Pastor Aloysius Bugingo on charges of bigamy.

Barely a day after Mabirizi sued the DPP over the matter, Rutaro, who is also a complainant in the matter, says he has no problem with the DPP taking over the matter.

“Our client believes and trusts the DPP to effectively handle this matter given their unbeatable capacity and power to investigate all matters pertaining to this case to the deepest care,” Rutaro contends.

Unlike Mabirizi, Rutaro says he is ready to cooperate with the DPP in handling the matter to its logical conclusion.

Rutaro also says he is disappointed with Mabirizi’s “unprofessional and senseless conduct in attacking the DPP for exercising her constitutional powers in taking over the matter and filing senseless and legally useless criminal applications to frustrate the DPP.”

When contacted, Mabirizi said the DPP cannot take over the matter after she had earlier indicated that she had no interest in the matter. Mabirizi accuses Rutaro of being an agent of Bugingo and that he (Rutaro) wants the DPP to take over and lose interest in the matter.

Pastor Bugingo and his lover, Suzan Nantaba Makula, are accused of offences in relation to bigamy under the Marriage Act. Bigamy is the offence of marrying someone while already legally married to another person. It is alleged that Bugingo contracted a marriage by customary law when there is an existing one.

Bugingo was reportedly introduced by Makula on December 7, last year, at Kawuku, Katabi town council, in Wakiso district.

Bugingo’s wife, Teddy Naluswa, filed a case on December 9, last year, at Kawempe Police Station, accusing him of committing the offence of bigamy. She filed the case in her capacity as his lawful wife.



Bugingo, founder of House of Prayers Ministries, however, denies having been introduced by Makula.

Last week, the Uganda Communication Commission (UCC) availed Mabirizi with a video footage from Bugingo’s Salt Television capturing the impugned ceremony.

Case background

In 2019, Bugingo filed a divorce case at Kajjansi Chief Magistrate’s Court in Wakiso district, against his wife and sought dissolution of the marriage. He accused Naluswa of being disrespectful to him.

In her response to the divorce case, Naluswa maintains that she has never been disrespectful to Bugingo since they walked down the aisle. She argues that she still has faith in their marriage and that that is why she considers it valid.

The couple got married at Victory Christian Centre Ndeeba in Kampala.

It is purported that the divorce is premised on a disagreement over the purchase of church land, which remained unresolved, an assertion Naluswa has denied.

She opposed the dissolution of their marriage, saying what God has already put together, no person can separate. The case is yet to be determined by the court.