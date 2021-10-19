Leave our husbands alone, Pastor Jessica Kayanja warns single women

By Carol Kasujja Adii

Pastor Jessica Kayanja, the wife of Pastor Robert Kayanja of Miracle Center Cathedral Rubaga, has warned single women against disrespecting married women.

During a church service with pastor’s wives, Kayanja gave a stern warning to girls who make one relationship blunder after another to focus and leave other people’s marriages.

“They have despised us a lot. You found me in peace with my husband, you have manipulated the man. If you knew how to handle a man, why did you fail to get yours? You cannot start telling us what to do when you failed in your previous relationships,” Kayanja said in an angry tone.

The pastor, who is also the founder of Girl Power Ministries, was responding to a question asked by one of the members on how to handle a man of God who wants to divorce his wife and marry his former administrator.

“If you are an expert, why are you stealing someone else’s man? Why did the first man abandon you if you knew you were good? You cannot be a marriage counsellor if you failed in your previous relationships. You have no moral authority to tell a woman who has been married for 30 years with children to vacate her home. Leave our husbands, we love them,” Kayanja said.

During the service, Kayanja advised married women who have adulterous husbands to always pray for them.

“Women are suffering quietly in their marriages. This is not acceptable. Single girls, stop playing games with covenant women. Married women, always remember that in righteousness is when we shall be established. Always remember a scripture that what God has put together, let no man separate. Even if your husband is cheating, continue respecting him,” she noted.

Kayanja advised unmarried women, saying “you do not need someone else’s soulmate.”

She added: “God is preparing your soulmate. Seek God. He will bring the right person your way. Do not break people’s marriages. I found my husband in a papyrus church now we are in a glass cathedral. Pray for your soulmate.”