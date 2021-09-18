Legendary rugby coach ‘Soggy’ succumbs to cancer

By Kampala Sun Writer

The Rugby Cranes’ head coach, Robert Seguya aka Soggy, has passed on, following a six-month battle with leukemia. The Uganda Rugby Union made the announcement yesterday.

In a tribute to the 43-year-old, the union, on their Facebook page, posted a video of Soggy dancing to Do Dat by John Blaq with team members at “one of the happiest moments” in his life when the Rugby Cranes defeated visiting Zambia national team 38-22 in a 2019 Victoria Cup game at Kyadondo Rugby Club.

Early last month, it seemed like Soggy was headed for full recovery when he attended the closing day of the rugby circuit at Kings Park Arena Bweyogerere. It was emotional. He received a standing ovation in honour of his immense contributions to the game. Soggy played for Uganda in the IRB Sevens circuit in 2001, 2003 and 2004. He played for Uganda in the sevens at the Commonwealth games in 2006 and 2010. He won the league with Heathens in 2002, 2004, 2009, 2010 and 2011, among his many achievements.