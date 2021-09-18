Legendary rugby coach ‘Soggy’ succumbs to cancer

69Views 0Comments
By Kampala Sun Writer
The Rugby Cranes’ head coach, Robert Seguya aka Soggy, has passed on, following a six-month battle with leukemia. The Uganda Rugby Union made the announcement yesterday.
In a tribute to the 43-year-old, the union, on their Facebook page, posted a video of Soggy dancing to Do Dat by John Blaq with team members at “one of the happiest moments” in his life when the Rugby Cranes defeated visiting Zambia national team 38-22 in a 2019 Victoria Cup game at Kyadondo Rugby Club.
Early last month, it seemed like Soggy was headed for full recovery when he attended the closing day of the rugby circuit at Kings Park Arena Bweyogerere. It was emotional. He received a standing ovation in honour of his immense contributions to the game. Soggy played for Uganda in the IRB Sevens circuit in 2001, 2003 and 2004. He played for Uganda in the sevens at the Commonwealth games in 2006 and 2010. He won the league with Heathens in 2002, 2004, 2009, 2010 and 2011, among his many achievements.
With a heartwarming message from his camp doing rounds, players and fans gave Seguya a befitting welcome when he walked into the VIP section of Kings Park Arena as he waved back.
“Big day for Uganda Rugby. The Rugby Cranes’ head coach Robert Seguya aka Soggy has just informed me that he has been cleared of cancer, according to the medical tests from the Uganda Cancer Institute. No cancer cells. He has defeated leukemia. Salute you all.”
That was the message on the various platforms.
A close family friend further told The Kampala Sun then that two tests had been done and both results returned with no cancer cells. He further thanked the fraternity for standing with the national team coach.
In May, Seguya was taken ill to Mukono International Hospital, before being transferred to Pulse International Hospital. When his condition worsened, the next stop was the Mulago Cancer Institute for further medical tests and treatment for leukemia. A Gofundme page was opened to fundraise money for his treatment.
Yesterday, he breathed his last. Soggy is survived by a wife and children. May his soul rest in eternal peace.