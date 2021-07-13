Leila Kayondo slams friends that do not support her, after video of her and Gilbert Bukenya surfaces

Singer Leilah Kayondo has taken a swipe at those she has been supporting that have not bothered to give her any backing. Through her WhatsApp status, she shared her frustration. “People root for you because they expect you to root for them. Stop expecting cheers you do not give,” she wrote.

This was shortly after a video surfaced online, of her at a party dancing with professor Gilbert Bukenya who is a darling of local female artistes. He last made news early last month when a photo surfaced of him all loved up with singer Karole Kasita. However, the singer later said the former vice president is like a father to her because they are from the same clan. In the past, he was linked to Spice Diana, Irene Namubiru and Desire Luzinda.

Meanwhile, Leilah Kayondo last released a song titled Nyumirwa with Jose Chameleone a year ago. People stopped watching the video after it hit 200k views on video streaming site, YouTube. In 2020, The Kampala Sun reported about how she was in trouble after a one Nasuuna Nayima accused her of stealing a car belonging to her husband Luke Junior who was friends with the singer. Kayondo claimed she received it as a gift. From that time, all she has been is a socialite.