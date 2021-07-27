Skip to content Skip to footer

Let go and move on – Mr Henrie to Geosteady

12 hours ago
By Ahmad Muto

Media personality Henry Arinaitwe also known as Mr. Henrie has spoken out for the first time about his relationship circus with singer Geoasteady and his baby mama, Prima. Henrie has been the victim of Geosteady’s jabs the last few days, being called a sugar mummy’s beck and call. He was also accused of being so broke that all he has to offer is love.

Now he has opened up on the matter saying he is busy in his lane, loving Prima with all his heart and advising Geosteady to make peace with the demons left in him and move on, because it is the only option left.

“I am someone who respects people. I am someone who stays in my lane where necessary. And the only way to love is to love. Love is not war. You should not do anything to prove a point to anybody. That is why I have not said anything or done anything on my social media pages. The only way to move on is to move on. The only way to let go is to let go. I am doing my part as me. What he is doing is none of my concern,” he explained.

Henrie and Prima started sharing photos of themselves together having a blast around the country late last year, shortly after the mother of two had a nasty breakup with her baby daddy. Then it became public and Geosteady started throwing subtle shade until days ago when he went bare knuckles. He had earlier accused Henrie of not playing his music at his Kansanga based radio address, claiming when he once played his (Geosteady) Energy collaboration with Jose Chameleone, he only gave credit to the Leone Island boss.

However, Henrie later argued that he plays Geosteady’s music and also takes care of his baby mama and children.

